Bangladesh eye to historic series win vs South Africa

With the three-match series is on parity, the Bangladesh team is eyeing to win it against South Africa in their home backyard. Bangladesh has never won a series on South African soil.

In the first match, Bangladesh won by 38 runs— which was Bangladesh’s maiden against South Africa in their home. The hosts bounced back strongly in the second match in Johannesburg.

For Bangladesh, the first match was a great demonstration of playing together as a team.

The batters did well after putting into bat first. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das managed to have a good start. The middle-order also did well with the fifties from Shakib Al Hasan and Yasir Ali. And while bowling, the pacers put enough pressure on the Protea batters, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged four wickets. Overall, that was a great team effort from the Tigers, UNB reports.

Now, ahead of the third match in Centurion where the series has begun, the Bangladesh team is confident to clinch the series.

“We have played good cricket in the first match. We are eager to play the same brand of cricket tomorrow,” Mehidy, the allrounder told on Tuesday. “We have a great chance to win a series in South Africa. For that, we have to play as a team. We have to perform together.”

Mehidy also added that Bangladeshi batters will have to come up with a good batting display that can ease the task of the bowlers.

“The wickets of Centurion is so good for the batters,” he added. “Having a good total is important in ODI cricket. We cannot win a match scoring only 200 runs. In the last match, the wicket was so tough. We have faced uneven bounces that made it tough for us to score runs.”

In the last match at this venue, Bangladesh posted more than 300 runs. Mehidy said the result of the last match at this venue is encouraging them to do replicate that performance.

In the all-important match on Wednesday, Bangladesh will get the service of Shakib. The allrounder was about to take a flight back home due to a family emergency. He, however, changed his mind and opted to play in the ODI series.

The last match of the ODI series will kick off at 5 pm (Bangladesh time).

After the ODI series, both teams will take on each other in a two-match Test series. While the first Test will take the field on March 31 at Kingsmead, Durban, the second Test will be played at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth from April 8.