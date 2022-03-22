Bangladesh lost to India by big margin

Bangladesh lost to India by 110 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup.

India won the toss and batted first. They posted a moderate total of 229 runs for seven wickets in 50 overs.

For them, Yastika Bhatia was the highest-run getter with a fifty off 80 balls with two fours. Shafali Verma scored 42 while Smriti Mandhana and Pooja Vastrakar scored 30 each, UNB reports.

India lost three wickets at 74, and all of them were taken by Ritu Moni who picked up the wicket of Mithali Raj for a duck as well.

In reply, Bangladesh lost five wickets even before scoring 50 runs. After losing five for 35, Bangladesh had little to do in the match. They lost wickets in regular intervals, and thus, they lost the match by a big margin.

Salma Khatun scored 32 which was the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batter in this match. Lata Mondal scored 24 while Murshida Khatun scored 19.

Sneh Rana scalped four wickets for India conceding 30 runs in 10 overs while Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets each.

Bangladesh played five matches so far, and won only one against Pakistan— their first win in the World Cup. In the next two matches, Bangladesh will take on Australia and England on March 25 and 27 respectively.