Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy, shares pics with baby bump

Actor Sonam Kapoor has announced her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. She is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Ever since her wedding, Sonam had to refute pregnancy rumours multiple times. After fresh rumours surfaced in July last years, Sonam shared a boomerang video in which she was seen drinking a hot drink. She captioned the post, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period…”

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. The actor starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020.

Anand and Sonam live in their house in London and often visit their parents in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil had said, “Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief.”

Source: Hindustan Times