UK records 94,524 more Covid cases and 250 deaths as infections jump one fifth in a week

Another 94,524 Covid-19 infections were reported on Tuesday, with the latest data revealing infections have surged by about a fifth week-on-week.

The figure compares with 226,524 reported on Monday- the highest figure posted by the UK since the start of the pandemic more than two years age, although that included positive tests over the weekend.

Tuesday’s figure is 14 per cent lower that the 109,802 cases reported on Tuesday, March 15.

However, looking at a wider timeframe clearly suggests infections are on the rise. Some 592,459 cases were reported in last seven days, 100,356 – 20.4 per cent – more than the previous seven days.

Another 250 deaths have also been reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test, a significant rise compared with Monday’s figure of 169.

It is the highest number since February 9, when 276 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

In London, another 57,186 daily cases have been reported, meaning the capital now has a seven-day infection rate of 635.2 per 100,000 population.