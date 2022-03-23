Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies

Bangladesh has registered death of one person from Covid-19 and detected deadly coronavirus among 134 people testing their samples during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday (March 23, 2022).

The number of coronavirus infection detected so far among 19,50,980 persons, while the positivity rate of detection is 1.27 per cent.

Since one person died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths from the dreadful disease has risen to 29,118.

The patient who died sometime in the last 24 hours was a female who hailed from Dhaka division.

It was stated by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a regular press release sent on Wednesday.

The press release said 921 Covid patients were recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With them, a total of 18,73,766 have so far been recovered from Covid-19 illness.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,571 samples were collected. Of those, 10,521 were examined.

The Covid-19 infection was first detected among three people on March 8, 2020. After 10 days, (March 18), the first person died from the disease being infected with the virus.