Council sets out its record of delivering for Tower Hamlets

At a meeting of the Full Council last week, Tower Hamlets Council agreed a motion highlighting the progress made by the Labour administration over the past four years.

Councillors heard the key achievements of the Council including its below work in tackling poverty and inequalities in the borough:

the Council’s multi-million Tackling Poverty Fund which has invested £6.6 million since 2017 in innovative programmes to support residents.

providing Universal Free School Meals for all primary school children in the borough, one of only a few councils in the UK to do this.

funding a 100% Council Tax discount for the poorest people in the borough.

The motion also highlights the progress the Mayor has made on tackling the housing crisis, with the Council on track to hit its target of 2,000 new council homes, with 2,046 homes delivered or in delivery.

The motion urged the council to continue its work in tackling poverty and addressing inequalities in the borough, and to continue to work with residents, partners and the Mayor of London to ensure Tower Hamlets residents are supported in these uncertain times as the borough emerges from the pandemic and as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs said:

“The last four years have been a very uncertain time for residents in Tower Hamlets with the fallout of a decade of Tory austerity further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Cost of Living Crisis which we now face.

“I’m proud of our record of delivering for Tower Hamlets residents in the face of these challenges. We have done great work in tackling poverty in the borough at its root cause, building more affordable homes for our residents and protecting vital services for those who need it.”

Cllr Asma Begum, Deputy Mayor for Children, Youth Services and Equality said:

“I am proud to second this motion and acknowledge the great work the Council has done over these past four years in what has to be the most challenging time for local authorities in recent memory.

“We have transformed our Children’s’ Services for the better, redesigned our youth services to make sure it delivers for our young people, and our pioneering Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Inequalities Commission has done vital work in order to make our community fairer and more equal.”