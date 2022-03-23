Khaleda’s sentence stayed for another 6 months

The government has stayed the sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in two graft cases for another six months through an executive order following an appeal by the family members of the former premier.

The Home Ministry has issued a gazette notification extending the stay of Khaleda Zia’s sentences in two graft cases for the next six months till September 24.

The decision was taken as per Section 401 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the notification, Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and will not be allowed to travel abroad during the jail suspension period.

Khaleda Zia has been on temporary release due to the Covid-19 pandemic, subject to certain conditions.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail on conditions for six months through an executive order, suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.

She was released from the prison cell of BSMMU the same day and has been staying at her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’ since then.

Being convicted for 17 years’ jail sentences in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable corruption cases, Khaleda Zia was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail on February 8, 2018.

The former prime minister was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

The conditions of her release are that the BNP chief would receive treatment at home and would not take part in political activities.