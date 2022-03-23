Nordic countries’ assistance to Bangladesh to continue: Ambassadors

Three Nordic countries-Denmark, Norway and Sweden-have assured Bangladesh of continuing their assistance for the economic development of the country.

The Danish, Norwegian and Swedish ambassadors to Bangladesh–Winnie Estrup Petersen, Espen Rikter-Svendsen and Alex Berg von Linde respectively–said this at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The three diplomats jointly paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and Nordic countries.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The envoys congratulated the prime minister on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the three Nordic countries.

They said their countries had given recognition to Bangladesh in 1972 soon after the independence.

They praised the progress of Bangladesh particularly the social development gained following the footsteps of Bangabandhu.

The ambassadors highly appreciated the prime minister for providing houses to the landless and homeless people.

Sheikh Hasina said the process of providing houses is going on.

Hasina recalled the remarkable role played by the three Nordic countries in support to the Bangladesh’s Liberation War and assistance to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

“The Nordic countries have remained our close development, trade and investment partners over the last 50 years. The new areas of cooperation are being explored by both sides to elevate the relations to strategic engagements where possible,” she was quoted.

She said her government’s main goal is to make rural-centric development and ensure the benefits of development for all in the country.

She apprised them of how democracy was thwarted after the assassination of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The military rulers hindered the democracy and ruled the country for many years.

The Norwegian ambassador thanked the prime minister as her 1996-2001 government had allowed Grameenphone to operate in Bangladesh.

In this context, the Prime Minister said she opened telecommunication for the private sector at that time and now the common people are now getting its benefits.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present.