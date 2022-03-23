Romanian Ambassador presents credentials to President

Ambassador Daniela Sezonov Tane on Wednesday presented her credentials to President Abdul Hamid as the non-resident envoy of Romania to Bangladesh.

Based in New Delhi she also serves concurrently as her country’s ambassador to Indian and Nepal.

Ambassador Daniela was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Presidential Guard Regiment on her arrival at Bangabhaban, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.

Welcoming the new ambassador President Hamid hoped that Bangladesh’s good relations with Romania will grow further under her tenure.

Earlier on Tuesday evening Enayetullah Khan, Honorary Consul of Romania in Bangladesh, hosted a reception at his Baridhara residence in honor of Ambassador Daniela.

“I am happy to be in Bangladesh. I am very proud to be in Bangladesh,” she said, adding that Bangladesh and Romania are trying to do some important events together to mark the 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

She said Romanians are trying to help as much as they can amid the crisis in Ukraine and recalled how they helped Indian students and some Bangladeshi people who got stranded in Ukraine.