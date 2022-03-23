Tigers make history in African soil by winning 2-1

Bangladesh has created history and registered their first-ever ODI series win by 2-1 against South Africa in their soil.

The Tigers won the last game of three match ODI series by nine wickets against the Proteas at Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Taskin Ahmed claimed five wickets as Bangladesh restricted South Africa to 154 runs within 37 overs.

Things were very different when South Africa started off bating after winning the toss. It was looking so good for the hosts after Malan and de Kock began in style.

But de Kock was sent back to the pavilion by Miraz and that set in motion a regular fall of wickets with Taskin taking a five-fer. He ran in and banged the ball into the pitch and utilised the variable bounce on offer at Centurion to full effect.

Opener Janneman Malan scored 39 off 56 balls with seven fours while Keshav Maharaj added 28 and Dwaine Pretorius made 20.

Taskin led the Tigers off the field with his 5-35 and Shakib Al Hasan grabbed 2-24 while Shoriful and Mehidy took one wicket each.

In reply, Bangladesh easily chased down the target with nine wickets remaining within 26.3 overs relies on the Tamim-Liton’s 127 runs opening partnership. Tamim scored 87 off 82 balls with 14 fours while Liton Das added 48 off 57 balls with eight fours.

Keshav Maharaj took only one wicket from the host side.

Taskin was selected both man of the match and series for his clinical performance through the series.