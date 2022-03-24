Abhishek Chatterjee passes away

Indian Bengali film and television actor Abhishek Chatterjee’s shocking demise has left Tollywood deeply saddened. Reports suggest, he suffered a heart attack. He was 58.

The senior artist was shooting for a show yesterday (March 23) and suddenly started feeling unwell. He threw up a few times on the shooting sets, reports suggest and the crew members immediately attended him. But the actor wasn’t ready to go to hospital and went home where. His family members called a doctor and Abhishek was given medical treatment too. But late at night, he breathed his last.

Abhishek, who has been a part of many hit movies, has been a part of Bengali television serial ‘Khorkuto’, starring Trina Saha and Koushik Roy in the lead roles, reports Times of India.

The news has left Tollywood deeply shocked. Laboni Sarkar, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Trina Saha, Koushik Roy and many others have mourned his sudden demise.

Senior artist Abhishek did many Bengali movies and romanced almost all leading actresses of her time. ‘Pothbhola’, ‘Ora Charjon’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Madhur Milan’, ‘Bariwali’ are some of her films. The actor was seen on Bengali television lately. He was playing Trina Saha’s dad in comedy-drama ‘Khorkuto’, which is quite popular among the audience. Besides this, he played meaty roles in other shows like ‘Mohor’, ‘Phagun Bou’ and many others. He was very popular among his industry peers and known for his affable nature.