Biman to launch Dhaka-Toronto commercial flights from June

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is likely to launch regular commercial flights on the Dhaka-Toronto route, three days a week, from next June, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali Thursday, reports UNB.

Dhaka-Toronto direct flight was a long-standing demand of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Canada, he added while speaking with the media at a city hotel.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lily Nicholas and Air Commodore (Retd) Md Mahbub Jahan Khan, director (corporate planning and training) of Biman, were also present.

Marking Independence Day, Biman will operate a round trip flight between Dhaka and Toronto on March 26. The round trip is an experimental commercial flight. Tickets went on sale on March 19.

The national carrier plans to use one of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the Dhaka- Toronto route.

The experimental flight will depart Dhaka at 11:30pm on March 26, arriving in Toronto the next day at 7am Canada time.

The return journey will be two days later on March 29, departing Toronto at 10am local time and arriving in Dhaka at 12:15pm Bangladesh time the next day.

Biman asked flyers to carry proof of a valid negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their scheduled flight’s departure time to Canada.

Canada is one of the prime markets for Bangladesh’s readymade garments, agricultural food, jute, ceramic, leather and seafood.

Many Bangladeshi students study in Canada. Also, about one million Bangladeshi expatriates live in different parts of the country.

The people-to-people contacts between the two countries will be further deepened and strengthened by enhancing relations in tourism and aviation, Mahbub said.