Boy killed in Habiganj road accident

Habiganj Correspondent : A school boy was killed in a Road accident at Sadar upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Azharul Uddin, 12, Son of Akkas, a resident of village Paik Para under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Eye witnesses said a Speedy Tractor hit the minor boy while he was returning home after purchasing some essential goods from Paik Para Bazar. Locals rescued him seriously injured and rushed to Habiganj District Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Habiganj Police Station OC Masukh Ali said a case was filed with the police station in this connection. The tractor was seized but the driver fled.