Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan

Classes will start at 9:30am and continue till 3:00pm at the government primary schools during the month of Ramadan. Teachers will get an interval of 30 minutes to offer prayers.

It was stated in an office order signed by Monish Chakma, Director (Policy and Operation) of Directorate of Primary Education, on Thursday.

The office order said classes will continue at the government primary schools until the 20th Ramadan.

According to the routines and lesson plans sent by the Directorate of Primary Education, headmasters of the schools concerned will determine the timings of teaching. The classes will be conducted according to the timings determined by the headmasters.

Assistant Upazila Health Officers of the clusters concerned need to be informed about the routines which will be prepared by the headmasters.

Earlier on March 22 last, an office order signed by Mohammad Kamal Hossain, deputy secretary of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, stated that classes at the primary schools would continue till the 20th Ramadan.

It said lessons will be delivered at the classrooms at primary level until the 20th Ramadan to fulfill the deficiencies of the primary school students.

On March 19, State Minister for Primary and Mass Eduycation Md Zakir Hossain at a function directed to keep all the primary schools open till the 20th Ramadan.