OIC’s CFM adopts resolution on Rohingya situation unanimously

A resolution titled ‘Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar’ has been adopted unanimously at OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to keep the momentum in exerting continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led a five-member Bangladesh delegation to the 48th CFM held in Islamabad from 22-23 March with the theme of “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development” where several political, economic, social, cultural and security issues were discussed.

In his speech, Masud called for taking proactive role by the member states and international actors to address the Rohingya issue, a foreign ministry press release said here.

He urged to remain involved to put continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to ensure safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

He also called the member states for voluntarily contribution to the fund created by OIC to run the case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

The foreign secretary reiterated Bangladesh’s continued engagements with the OIC which has always been guided by the principles of peace, prosperity, and development.

He highlighted on Bangladesh’s prudent navigation of economy during the COVID-19 period under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while called for fair share of vaccine and transfer of jab technology.

Masud also expressed Bangladesh’s strong commitment to establish peace process for Palestine, denounce Islamophobia, hate-crimes against Muslims, stop all form of terrorism including financing in terrorism, radicalization, and violent extremism.

The Bangladesh delegation was also comprised with Bangladesh’s Envoys to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the senior officials of the foreign ministry joined the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an Open-ended Meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingyas was also held on the margin of the CFM.

Foreign Secretary Momen also delivered statement at the brainstorming Session titled ‘Role of the Islamic World in Fostering Peace, Justice and Harmony’.

Since August 25 in 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” and other rights groups dubbed it as “genocide”.

In the last four-and-half-years, not a single Rohingya went back home.

Myanmar agreed to take them back, but repatriation attempts failed twice due to trust deficit among the Rohingyas about their safety and security in Rakhine state.