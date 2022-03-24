War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque among 2 sentenced to death

International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday sentenced two persons, including former Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Abdul Khaleque Mondol, to death for their crimes against humanity in Satkhira during the Liberation War.

A three-member ICT, led by its chairman Justice Shahinur Islam, pronounced the verdict in presence of Khaleque.

Another condemned convict Khan Rokonuzzanan is absconding.

Lawyers Abdus Sobhan Torofder and Mujahidul Islam Shahin were present in the court on behalf of Khaleque while lawyer Gazi MH Tamim stood for Rokonuzzaman

Seven charges, including murder, rape, assault, have been brought against them.

Two other accused–commander Abdullah Hel Baki and Tekka Khan–died while the case proceedings were on.