2 shot dead including AL leader in Dhaka city

An Awami League leader was reportedly shot dead by a masked man at Shahjahanpur in the capital on Thursday night. A rickshaw passenger college girl also died at that occurrence.

The deceased were identified as Jahidul Islam Tipu, 55, a former general secretary of Motijheel thana unit Awami League, and Samia Afnan Preeti, 20, a student of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls’ College in the capital.

Police said Jahidul was returning to his Shahjahanpur home by a microbus stuck on the road due to traffic jam.

At that time, the masked and helmeted man opened fire indiscriminately towards the microbus at Amtala Kitchen Market area under Shahjahanpur Police Station around 10:00pm, leaving Jahidul, his driver Munna and the college girl seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Jahidul and Preeti dead, said DMP Motijheel division deputy commissioner Abdul Ahad.

He said the college girl was on a rickshaw and received bullets during firing.

Police suspected that Jahidul was the target of the attacker, he added.

Jahidul was an accused in the killing of Jubo League leader Riazul Haque Khan Milky in Gulshan in 2013.