Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul observed Genocide Day

The Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul observed the Genocide Day with due solemnity on March 25.

Owing to the global pandemic, the Embassy arranged the event on virtual platform. The expatriate Bangladeshis and the Embassy officials took part in the event.

The programme commenced with the offering of a special prayer for the salvation of the departed soul of the Father of the Nation, and his martyred family members, martyrs of 25th March and the War of Independence and also for the peace and prosperity of the country.

It was followed by observance of 1 minute silence in remembrance of the all the martyrs. Then, the messages of the President and Prime Minister given on this occasion were read out to the audience.

A documentary on the Genocide conducted during the 09-month long War of Independence in 1971 was screened during the programme. It was followed by a discussion session on the Genocide Day.

In his remarks, Ambassador M. Delwar Hossain paid profound reverence to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur whose farsighted leadership led to the creation of an independent country, Bangladesh.

He also remembered with deep reverence all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the night of March 25, 1971. The Ambassador elaborated on the background of the ‘Genocide Day’ and the initiatives of the Government of Bangladesh in obtaining recognition of the Genocide by the International Community.

He also called upon all to get inspired by the spirit of the War of Liberation and to provide combined efforts to build ‘Sonar Bangla’- as dreamt by our Father of the Nation.