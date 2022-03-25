Bangladesh go down 0-2 to Maldives

Bangladesh suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to Maldives in their first FIFA tier-1 international friendly match held on Thursday night at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.

In the day’s match, Hasaan Raif and Ibrahim Mahudhee Hassan scored one in each half to secure victory for Maldives, BSS reports.

Through this match, Bangladesh’s Spanish coach Javier Cabrera made his debut in the national team. However, his debut did not go well.

Hasaan Raif scored the nfirst goal for Maldives in the 39th minute while after the breather Ibrahim Mahudhee Hassan sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 61st minute of the match.

Maldives, who were beaten 2-1 by Bangladesh in the four-nation Mahinda Rajapaksa Cup last November, dominated the entire proceeding and secured their victory on the day giving no chance to Bangladesh .

Bangladesh’s coach Javier Cabrera who stood in the dugout for the first time as a national team’s coach in his career however made some changes but could not avert a loss on his maiden assignment.

Bangladesh are scheduled to return home on Friday before heading to Sylhet to play second friendly match against Mongolia on March 29.

Bangladesh squad: Anisur Rahman, Jamal Bhuyan, Yeasin Arafat, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Biplo Ahmed, Suman Reza, Rakib Hossain, Biswanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mohammad Ibrahim and Sohel Rana.