Bangladesh Mission in New Delhi observes the Genocide Day

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Friday observed the Genocide Day.

The programme began with a moment of silence in remembrance of the Bengalees who were killed in the fateful night of 25 March 1971 as well as the martyrs of the liberation war of Bangladesh.

On the occasion of the Genocide Day, messages of President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina read out.

Assistant Defence Adviser of the Mission Lt. Colonel Md. Kamrul Hassan read out the message of the President and Counsellor Shahed Bin Aziz read out the message of the Prime Minister respectively.

Screening of a documentary on the 1971 Genocide by the Pakistan Army and a discussion on the day were highlights of the programme.

High Commissioner Muhammad Imran in his remarks said, in the name of ‘Operation Searchlight’, the Pakistani aggressors wanted to stop the resistance of the independence seeking people and committed the most brutal killings in the history throughout the country.

He also remembered the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with profound respect under whose leadership Bangladesh achieved independence through a nine-month long blood stained war.

The High commissioner also said in 2017 the national assembly unanimously passed a resolution recognizing March 25, 1971 as the day of Genocide. We hope that his day of 1971 Genocide must get international recognition very soon.

At the end of the programme a special prayer was conducted for the salvation of the departed souls of all the martyrs of the liberation war of Bangladesh.