Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for eight days

Bangladesh on Friday reported no COVID-19 death for eight days during the past 11 days of the current month simultaneously coronavirus positive cases is continuously falling sharply as the country reported 102 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for three consecutive days between March 15 and 17 in the past four months … meaning COVID-19 death was reported on March 18, March 20 and March 23 as Bangladesh posted no COVID-19 death for seventh time in the past 10 days,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said, BSS reports.

Bangladesh reported 1.03 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,932 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for first time on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 73 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,118 people and infected 19,51,174 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,76,148 after another 1,268 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.15 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

As of March 24, among the total 29,117 fatalities, 12,793 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,862 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,717 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.