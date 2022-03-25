New mom Priyanka Chopra says “haven’t been stepping out anywhere”

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the pre-Oscars event. She was dressed in a black saree and looked stunning. During the show, Priyanka talked about her journey and also said that she hasn’t been stepping out anywhere. She said, “Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”

She also added, “Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I’m not someone else.”

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Their statement had read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Last night, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, California, held in celebration of South Asian talent. She was joined by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal, and Shruti Ganguly.