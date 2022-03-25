Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday

The sale of online tickets of Bangladesh Railway will resume from 6 pm Friday for March 26 after remaining suspended from March 21 to facilitate the handover of responsibilities to a new service provider.

Bangladesh Railways Ministry issued a notification on relaunch of online ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway through ‘Shohoz’ from March 26 on Thursday.

The notification said, on Friday, only tickets for inter-city trains of 77 listed stations starting from March 26 will be available on the computerized system of “Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV’ or online. No tickets for trains starting on March 25 will be available online.

The five-day advance ticket for trains operating from March 26 to 29 will be available today through online, it said. From 8 am Saturday, online, offline ticket issuing of the railways will resume as before, UNB reports.

However, tickets will not be available on mobile apps for now, passengers will be able to buy online tickets by visiting eticket. railway. gov. bd.

Cent per cent of the tickets for trains operating from March 21 to 25 have been sold manually from the counters.

A five-year agreement was signed with ‘Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV’ on February 15 to operate the ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway. Earlier, CNS was involved in the work.

In order to re-activate the computer ticketing system by ‘Shohoz’ at 77 stations, it required five days.

Under the agreement, ‘Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV’ will initially operate the existing CCSRTS system that will be replaced by BRITS in the next 18 months.

About 90,000 train tickets are issued daily while about 27 lakh monthly through computers. About 50 per cent of these tickets are being issued online or mobile apps.