Tigresses go fail despite impressive start

Despite an early fight in the field, Bangladesh women’s team could not manage a win against Australia in Wellington on Friday. Australia managed to keep their record of being unbeaten intact.

The match was reduced to 43-overs a side due to rain. Australia chased down the meager target of 136 runs in 32.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Salma’s early three wickets put Australia in an early scare. They lost three wickets for 26 runs. But after that, Beth Mooney took charge and posted an unbeaten 66 to guide Australia to win.

Earlier, Bangladesh batted first and posted a meager total of 135 runs in the stipulated 43 overs. Lata Mondal scored 33 for Bangladesh, while Sharmin Akhter scored 24. Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun scored 15 each.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Janassen bagged two wickets each.

Bangladesh won only one match against Pakistan which was their maiden win in their first World Cup. They will play their last match in this World Cup against England on March 27 at the same venue.