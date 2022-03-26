Bangladesh reports zero Covid deaths for nine days

Bangladesh on Saturday reported no COVID-19 death for nine days during the past 12 days of the current month simultaneously coronavirus positive cases is continuously falling sharply as the country reported 102 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for nine times between March 15 and 26 in the past four months … meaning COVID-19 death was reported on March 18, March 20 and March 23 ,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said, BSS reports.

Bangladesh reported 0.89 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 7,336 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for first time on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 35 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,118 people and infected 19,51,239 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,77,131 after another 983 patients weredischarged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.20 percent Covid-19 patientsrecovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHSstatistics showed.

As of March 25, among the total 29,117 fatalities, 12,793 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,862 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,717 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.