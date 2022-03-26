FM Momen pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War martyrs on Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day.

The Foreign Minister hoisted the national flag at the Foreign Service Academy and also placed a wreath at the temporary altar in memory of Bangabandhu, reports UNB.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other high-ranking officials of the ministry also attended the event.

After placing wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

Earlier, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar.

Prime Minister Hasina also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

Later, she unveiled a commemorative postage stamp on Salimpur Wireless Station, the receiving and transmitting station of the declaration of Independence by Bangabandhu.

Hasina released the stamp of Tk 10, along with an opening day cover of Tk 10 and a data card of Tk 5, at a ceremony at her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka on the occasion of Independence Day.