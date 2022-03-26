Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day

Search engine giant Google is marking Bangladesh’s 52nd Independence and National Day by replacing its regular home page graphic with a special doodle.

Google marks many special occasions with customised doodles, changing its logo on the homepage to reflect the occasion.

It wished ‘Happy Independence Day, Bangladesh!’

On March 26, 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence following the crackdown on unarmed Bangalees on the midnight of March 25 by Pakistani occupation forces.