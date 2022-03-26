Kulaura landslide leaves 3 children dead

Three children were killed in a landslide at the rubber garden of ​​Vatera under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Mia, 15, son of Tasibur Rahman, Nahid Ahmed, 14, son of Abdus Salam and Abdul Kabir, 9, son of Abdul Karim. All of them were the inhabitants of Paschim Islamnagar village under the upazila.

Safar Uddin, panchayat chief of Paschim Islamnagar, said three children entered a pit when they saw a bird’s nest in Ghagrachhara hill inside the rubber garden. A huge chunk of earth fell on the children as soon as they entered there. Later, the locals rescued them and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors pronounced them as dead.

Vatera UP chairman Syed AKM Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.