No one can play foul with Bangladesh : Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday firmly declared that there is none who can play game with Bangladesh as well as play ducks and drakes with the fate of its people.

“None will be able to play with Bangladesh and none will be able to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier made this remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day long “Joy Banglar Joyotsob” at the historical Suhrawardy Udyan, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee organised the event as part of the closing ceremony of the celebration of 50 years of the country’s independence.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is now advancing towards development and prosperity with its irresistible pace. “InshAllah it will continue,” she added.

In this connection, she called upon the new generation to maintain the pace of the development following the future plans of the government.

She said Awami League led government has given its plans for the future generations.

“We’ve implemented the Vision-2021, we’ve entered in the satellite era, we are building nuclear power plant, we are doing infrastructural development, we are creating employment opportunities, we are setting up 100 economic zones,” she said.

Now, no one can neglect Bangladesh ever while people of this country can stand up with their heads ever high in the world arena, she added.

She continued: “We have to remain advanced in education, knowledge, technology, science and every sector.”

Sheikh Hasina went on saying her government has ensured the basic rights of the people including food, clothes, accommodation, education and health.

She said as per the Constitution that was given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after nine months of the Independence, the present government is moving ahead following every footsteps of the Father of the Nation.

“We have to maintain the pace of this advancement,” she said.

In this connection, the prime minister said the government has formulated Perspective Plan-2041 for the future generations while implementing 8th five-year plans after formulating it.

“Delta Plan-2100 has been formulated and we have started to implement some of its plans aiming to give a better life to the people of this delta,” she added.

With Chairman of Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee of Independence and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Khaja Miah delivered the welcome address.

Member Secretary of Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee of Independence and Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh also spoke.

At the outset of the ceremony, theme song of 50-year celebration of independence was played, while an audio-visual was screened.

The premier also enjoyed the colourful cultural programme.