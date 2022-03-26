Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles

After five days’ of suspension, Bangladesh Railway started selling online tickets from Saturday (March 26).

From March 21, the train tickets had been sold manually from counters as the authorities suspended online system to facilitate the handover of responsibilities to a new service provider.

The train tickets will now available on eticket.railway.gov.bd site.

But due to OTP, website loading and server problems from this morning, the ticketing system became standstill. The passengers are facing trouble buying tickets.

A five-year agreement was signed with ‘Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV’ on February 15 to operate the ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway. Earlier, CNS was involved in the work.