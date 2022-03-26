PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday morning on the occasion of the 52nd Independence and National Day.

The prime minister paid the homage to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital after returning from the National Memorial at Savar on the city’s outskirts, reports BSS.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some times as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, also the architect of independence and the greatest Bangalee of all times.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a state salute at that time.

Flanked by party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath on behalf of the party.

Later, the prime minister entered the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and spent for a while there.