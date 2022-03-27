Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases, no death as positivity stands at 0.54 %

Bangladesh logged 43 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total caseload to 19, 51,282.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,118 as no death was reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate declined a bit to 0.54 per cent from Saturday’s 0.89 per cent after testing 7,971 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.23 per cent with the recovery of 673 more patients during the 24-hour period.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.