Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued

A court in Dhaka on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder and seven others in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the order after taking the charges against PK Halder and 13 others into cognisance.

The seven persons who face arrest warrants are PK Halder’s mother Lilabati Halder, his brother Pritish Kumar Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Amitav Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das and Ananga Mohon Roy.

The court also asked to submit the reports on execution of the arrest warrants issued against the accused by May 25.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the chargesheet against PK Halder and 13 other accused.

Halder reportedly amassed Tk 3,600 crore and laundered the money abroad while performing his duties as director at International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

On January 8, Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of approximately Tk 274,91,55,355 (almost Tk 275 crore) beyond any known income sources and money laundering.