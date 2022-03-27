EBF demands international recognition of Bangladesh genocide in Geneva

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Bangladeshi diaspora organisation, European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) organised a two day long demonstration on 25-26 March in front of the historic Broken Chair, in front of the UN building in Geneva, Switzerland demanding international recognition of the genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani armed forces during the Liberation War in 1971. The programme was organised in collaboration with the European Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Switzerland and the Swiss Nirmul Committee.

The demonstration was addressed among others by Dr Mojibur Doftori, Finish Nirmul Committee Chair, Khalilur Rahman Mamun, Director of International Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, Nazrul Islam, President of Switzerland Awami League, Shyamal Khan, General Secretary, Switzerland Awami League, an exiled blogger from Bangladesh Omi Rahman Pial, EBF Representative of EBF AHM Abdul Hai, Palash Barua, General Secretary of Nirmul Committee, Switzerland, Mashiur Rahman Sumon, Vice President, Switzerland Awami League, Arun Barua, President of Bangladesh Minority Council Switzerland, Local Awami League leaders Sasim Gauri Charan, Nipu Barua, Sajia Rahman, Sumon Chakma, Swiss Awami League organising secretary Akbar Ali, Swiss Nirmul Committee advisor Hasan Imam Khan, Switzerland Awami League adviser Abdur Rob, Ashraful Alam Liton, Ashraful Alam Azad, Mia Abul Kalam, Organizing Secretary of the All European Freedom Fighters Association.

Bangladeshi expatriates, politicians, academics, researchers and human rights activists participated in the protest. Visiting State Minister for Labour and Employment of Bangladesh, Begum Munnujan Sufian, joined the demonstration. Addressing the rally, the state minister, who is on an official visit, said it was time to recognise the Bangladesh genocide by the Pakistani army and its accomplices. It is high time for honouring the victims of genocide and their descendants through recognition. It is essential to the recognition of the genocide and to bring perpetrators to justice. Unfortunately, the genocide against Bengalis has become a forgotten chapter in history today and we all know that ‘justice delayed justice denied.’ She said, ‘we must learn from history. We need to understand past mistakes and work together to build a better world for the new generation in Bangladesh and Europe. Today we face social injustice all over the world and as politicians and people, we cannot remain silent.