Fire at electric office causes power outage in 3 upazilas of Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Three upazilas of Moulvibazar district are currently experiencing an electricity outage following a fire incident at Kulaura electric office.

The fire broke out at the control room of the office at about 8.00 am on Sunday.

On information, a team from Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and douse the blaze.

However, the circuit breakers of the control room were fully gutted by the fire and the three upazilas went out of power connection.

Warehouse inspector of the fire service Sulaiman Ahmed said it was not possible to extinguish the fire immediately as the electric office had not enough extinguisher.

The damage from the fire is estimated around Tk 5 lakh, he added.

Executive engineer of the office Osman Gani said they are repairing the tools. The electric supply in the three upazilas will be suspended till the repairment.