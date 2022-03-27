Govt working to restore Liberation War spirit: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her government seeks to restore the spirit of the Liberation War and build a non-communal society free from poverty and hunger.

The prime minister said this at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 100th Birth Anniversary Celebration at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

She said that after Bangabandhu’s assassination in 1975, Bangladesh had gone far away from the spirit of the Liberation War.

“It was an attack on the entire Bangalee nation rather than on us only,” she said.

She said that Bangabandhu had dedicated her entire life to liberate the people and ensure them a beautiful and improved life.

Hasina, also chairman of the implementation committee, said her government has transformed Bangladesh into a developing country in 2021 when the nation celebrated the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and golden jubilee of the country’s independence.