Humayun Azad murder case verdict on April 13

A court in Dhaka has fixed April 13 next to deliver judgement in sensational murder case of Dhaka University’s Bangla department’s professor and author Dr Humayun Azad.

Dhaka’s additional metropolitan sessions judge court’s judge Al Mamun fixed the date for delivering the verdict on conclusion of placing arguments in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Court’s advocate and public prosecutor Abdullah Abu said the judge fixed April 13 for pronouncement of his judgement in the case. “We pleaded to the court to award the accused maximum capital punishment while placing our arguments,” he said.

The accused of the case are JMB’s Shura members Mizanur Rahman alias Minhaz, Anwar Alam alias Anwar Hossain, Noor Mohammad Babu alias Sabu, Salauddin alias Salehin and Hafiz Mahmud.

The court recorded the statements of Minhaz and Anwar. They are now in jail. Accused Hafiz has died while Salahuddin and Noor Mohammad are absconding. Besides, 41, out of 58 witnesses, including the professor’s daughter Mouli Azad gave depositions in the case.

Dr Azad sustained severe injuries when criminals hacked him with sharp weapons while he was on way to his house from Bangla Academy premises in the city, the venue of Amar Ekushey Book Fair, on February 27, 2004, according to the case document.

After undergoing a series of treatments at home and abroad, the DU teacher died of cardiac arrest in Munich, Germany, on August 12 of the same year.

Soon after the murder attempt, a case was filed with Ramna police station accusing some unidentified people. Ultimately, the case was turned into a murder case on April 30, 2012.

Three years after the incident, CID inspector Kazi Abdul Malek submitted a charge-sheet accusing five people on November 14, 2007.

On October 20, 2009, a Dhaka court ordered further investigation into the case following a petition filed by Prof Azad’s brother Manzur Kabir.

After a reinvestigation, CID submitted a fresh charge-sheet accusing five JMB leaders and appealed to the court to turn the case into a murder case on April 30, 2012.

On September 10, 2012, the court indicted JMB leaders Mizanur Rahman alias Minhaz, Anwar Alam alias Anwar Hossain, Noor Mohammad Babu alias Sabu, Salauddin alias Salehin and Hafiz Mahmud in the case.