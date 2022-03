The 17th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin from tomorrow.

“The session will begin at 5pm at the Parliament Bhaban in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area,” said a JS media release on Sunday.

President M Abdul Hamid has convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.