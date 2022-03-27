Kazakh citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusian held

A Kazakh citizen has been killed and another injured at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district.

Police, however, detained three Belarusian citizens for interrogation over the incident.

Deceased Vladimir Schwetz was a foreman of Nikim construction organization in the project.

Additional superintendent of Pabna police Masud Alam said they assumed that Vladimir Schwetz was killed during a clash between some Belarusian and Kazakh citizens at Green City residential building in Rooppur project on Saturday evening.

The body bore several injury marks, he added.

Ishwardi Police Station inspector (Investigation) Hadiul Islam said they are investigating the incident.

Injured Bereznaya Andre is now undergoing treatment at Mohakhali Universal Hospital in the capital.

The detailed information would be known after investigation, Masud Alam said.