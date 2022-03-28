17th JS session begins

The 17th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began at 5.00 pm on Monday at the Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Earlier, on March 10, President M Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The 16th session of the 11th parliament was prorogued on January 27 after five sittings as the first session of the year began on January 16. A total of 54 treasury and opposition bench lawmakers delivered their addresses during the session.