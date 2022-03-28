Bangladesh reports one death, 81 Covid cases in 24-hr

Bangladesh on Monday (March 28) reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours raising the number of total deaths to 29,119.

Besides, 81 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,951,363.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the update of the country’s coronavirus situation issuing a press release this afternoon.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus case on March 8 in 2020 while its first death was on March 18 that year.