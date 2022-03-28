Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya

Bangladeshi journalist Jahidur Rahman has been missing in Libya for the last five days.

Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi expatriate engineer, and Mohammad Khaled, a Libyan driver, who were also with Jahidur, are missing.

Jahidur Rahman is a special correspondent of channel NTV. He is a resident of Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka. He is also the director of Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Jahidur’s family says the journalist has been kidnapped from Tripoli while Saiful’s family thinks the three might have been picked up by any force of the government.

Maj Gen SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh ambassador to Libya, said the trio might have been picked up by a militia group.