LDA’s half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked

Left Democratic Alliance’s half-day strike is underway on Monday protesting the price hike of daily essentials.

Following the hartal, the protesters have blocked Shahbagh and Paltan intersections from the morning. Traffic in the areas came to a halt.

Additional number of policemen have been deployed there to avert any untoward situation.

The leaders and activists of the leftist alliance are marching at Paltan, Shahbagh, Mirpur and many other intersections of the capital from 6 am.

Police, however, detained nine hartal supporters from city’s Mirpur area since morning claimed Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasonghoti Andolon.

Vehicular movement from Science Lab to Shahbagh, Farmgate to Shahbagh and Press Club to Shahbagh has been halted, causing severe gridlocks that also spread to other parts of the capital, said Assistant Commissioner (Traffic-Shahbagh) Md Nurun Nabi.