Mass Media Employees Bill-2022 placed in JS

Mass Media Employees (Services and conditions) Bill-2022 was placed today in the Jatiya Sangsad.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed the bill in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, BSS reports.

The cabinet in late 2018 approved the draft of the proposed Mass Media Employees (services and conditions) Act.

The wages and benefits of journalists, employees and press workers, artists of broadcast, online, and print media outlets would be fixed under the proposed law.

Once the new law is passed in parliament, the jobs of media employees will no longer be regulated under the labour law.

Currently, journalists and employees of media houses are regarded as “workers” under the labour law.

Once the law is passed, they will be regarded as media personnel, not workers.

After placing of the proposed bill, the minister proposed to send the bill to the parliamentary standing committee of the respective ministry for scrutiny and submit it before the House within next sixty days.