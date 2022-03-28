Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan

A chase and counter-chase took place between the hartal supporters and police personnel in city’s Paltan intersection on Monday when police tried to remove them from the road.

At one stage, police fired teargas shells and used water cannon. The protesters also threw brickbats to police.

Several people, including journalists, were injured.

Paltan Model Police Station OC Salauddin Miah said, “The hartal supporters suddenly attack on police at 11am. As we tried to disperse them from the road, they threw brick chips, leaving four to five police members injured. To take the situation under control, police used water cannon.”

Junaid Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganasonghoti Andolon, claimed though relaxed hartal was observed in the country, it has massive public support.

Protesting the ‘attacks and arrests of its activists by law enforcers,’ the alliance called a nationwide protest programme on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday morning, leaders and activists of Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) brought out processions at Paltan, Shahbagh, Mirpur and many other intersections of the capital in support of their half-day hartal protesting the price hike of daily essentials..

Traffic in Shahbagh and Paltan intersections came to a halt as the hartal supporters fully blocked the areas.

Not only Shahbagh and Paltan, but traffic also paralysed the whole Dhaka following the strike.