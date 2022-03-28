Schools, colleges to remain open till April 26

All the educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary levels will remain open till April 26 during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Education Ministry issued a notification to this end on Monday.

The curriculum activities of the educational institutions were suffered a setback due to the coronavirus pandemic. To minimise the loss of the students incurred during the pandemic, in-person classes will be conducted during the Ramadan following the health safety guidelines, the notification said.

The ministry also asked the university authorities to take steps in this regard as per the decisions of their respective academic councils and syndicates.