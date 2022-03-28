UK records another 215,001 Covid-19 cases and 217 deaths as hospitalisations keep rising

The UK has recorded another 215,001 Covid-19 cases and 217 deaths, it was revealed on Monday.
The number of cases in the latest update is the second highest since the pandemic began. However figures are Monday are usually much higher than any other weekday as they now include positive tests confirmed over the weekend.
The figures show the number of hospital patients with the virus has risen again, reaching 17,685 on Friday. It means a run of daily rises in hospitalisations is continuing, and has now stretched back more than three weeks to March 5, when the figure was 1,0867.
Last Monday (March 21) saw the highest number of daily cases ever posted by the UK, with 226,524 confirmed infections.
In London, another 60,810 cases were confirmed, meaning the capital’s seven-day rolling infection rate is currently 675.5 per 100,000 population – the lowest of any region in England.
Earlier on Monday, official figures showed the number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has reached another record high – for the sixth time in the past eight days.
This compared to 2 per cent of those who are immunocompromised from a Bangladeshi background, 3 per cent of those from a Pakistani background, 3 per cent of those from a black African background, 4 per cent from a black Caribbean background and 9 per cent from an Indian background.