Govt has no plan to stop onion import

The government has currently no plan to stop importing onion ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

“The holy Ramadan is going to start soon. We remain alert so that the price of onion can’t soar during this time. So, till now, the Agricultural Ministry has no plan to halt onion imports,” Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam said.

He made the statement at a review meeting on the progress of Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation at the ministry’s conference room in the Secretariat here, said an official handout.

The government takes into account the interests of both farmers and consumers in allowing the import of onions, Sayedul said, adding that the farmers have so far been getting a good price of onion.

“The markets, however, are being monitored intensively. Steps will be taken to protect the interests of both farmers and consumers,” he said.