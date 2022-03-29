Islamic Relief UK and the Federation of Muslim Organisations work together with young volunteers to help some of the most vulnerable families and individuals in Leicester

As families in Leicester continue to struggle financially due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis, Islamic Relief UK is supporting the Federation of Muslim Organisations (FMO) to help over 500 people with food packs on Wednesday 30 March.

Young volunteers aged 11-16 will also be volunteering their time at Madani School to pack essential food and items before they are distributed.

The food packs with be supporting local vulnerable individuals and families, especially those who are homeless.

FMO have seen an increase in requests for support from individuals and families who face hardship because of cuts to universal credit, losing their jobs due to covid-19 and the pressures of higher cost of energy bills.

According to the University of Sheffield’s (2021) research into local food insecurity in Leicester, 3.67% of adults suffered from hunger, 11.46% struggled to access food and 12.10% worried about not having enough food.

Many people have been hit hard by the pandemic, especially low-income families, those suffering from domestic abuse, people who are homeless, asylum seekers and refugees. They continue to make difficult decisions between feeding themselves and their families or heating their homes.

The food packs will contain basic non-perishable staple foods such as rice, pasta, flour, oil as well as items like biscuits, tinned fruits etc.

Yasmin Surti, Secretary of FMO said:

“The Muslim community and particularly the Leicester Muslim community are renowned for their generosity and support for causes across the globe with Muslims raising over £33m last year.

“We were keen to engage young people in this particular initiative as a way of reinforcing the good work now and into the future but also to highlight the fact that some of our own neighbours need help and support and it is vital that we respond to that need.

“We are very grateful to Riyaz Laher, Executive Head at Madani Schools Federation who immediately came on board, providing a venue, the support of his team and most importantly involving young people.”

Madani Schools Federation Executive Headteacher Mr Riyaz Laher said: “It is a great honour for Madani Schools students to take part in this amazing charitable work; in these challenging times it is particularly pleasing to be supporting the most vulnerable in our communities. This charitable partnership has enabled us to provide our students with the opportunity to contribute to society as active citizens, inspired by our ethos values, working together to make the world a better place.”

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“FMO is doing incredible work to help families who have been financially struggling in Leicester.

“What is also inspirational is seeing such young volunteers at Madani School giving up their time to help others who are suffering.

“We have seen the statistics showing 11.46% struggling to access food in the area and this is unacceptable. FMO’s efforts to help those in need will provide much-needed relief and we are proud of the partnership.”