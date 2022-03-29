Oil supply suspended in 15 dists as tank-lorry workers on strike

Supply of fuel oil has been restricted in 15 districts, including Khulna division, as tank-lorry workers went on an indefinite strike from Tuesday protesting attack on their leader AL Amin.

Following the strike, oil extraction and transportation at Padna Meghna Jamuna depot in the city’s Khalishpur has been kept suspended.

As part of the protest programme, the workers have been staging demonstration blocking roads from the morning.

The tank-lorry workers said seven to eight miscreants on motorbikes attacked Al Amin when he was come out of his house in Khalishpur on Monday noon. They hacked him indiscriminately.

Locals rushed Al Amin, the association’s line secretary, to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The victim’s brother Jahangir Hossain filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station on Monday night accusing some 10-12 people.

Khulna Divisional Tank Lorry Workers’ Association president Mir Moksed Ali said demanding arrest and punishment of the attackers, the protesting workers kept oil extraction suspended at Padna Meghna Jamuna depot from this morning.

The strike will continue until their demand is met.